In a powerful and deeply emotional moment on the floor of US House of Representatives, Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has submitted a harrowing document into the official record — the names of thousands of Palestinian children killed by Israel in besieged Gaza.

The 649-page document from the Palestine's Health Ministry comprises a chilling list of children who were wiped out by Israeli shells and bombs.

"The first 14 pages alone are names of babies under the age of one," Tlaib said on Thursday, her voice carrying the weight of loss.

"That's 710 babies that the Israeli government has murdered. I wish my colleagues would look at it."

Tlaib, who represents Michigan and is the only Palestinian American member of Congress, didn't mince words.

"These are not numbers. These are children."

Her words brought an uncomfortable silence to the chamber, a stark reminder of the human cost of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians. Of them, 11,355 were children. It's a conservative estimate, studies show, and numbers are rising.

"This is not self-defence," Tlaib said, her voice rising. "This is genocide."