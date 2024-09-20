WORLD
Shanghai hit by second typhoon days after historic storm
Parts of Shanghai upgraded their typhoon alert levels as the storm approached the city on Thursday.
Typhoon Pulasan comes days after Typhoon Bebinca wreaked havoc on Monday / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2024

Roads and neighbourhoods in Shanghai flooded on Friday as the Chinese megacity was battered by a second typhoon days after it was hit by its strongest storm in 75 years.

Typhoon Pulasan made landfall on Thursday night in the city's Fengxian district, with a maximum wind speed of 23 metres per second (83 kilometres per hour), according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

The storm "is forecast to gradually weaken as it moves inland", Xinhua said, though downpours continued in the city on Friday morning.

Videos posted on social media Friday showed Shanghai residents wading through calf-level water in some neighbourhoods, though no severe damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Pulasan comes days after Typhoon Bebinca wreaked havoc on Monday as the strongest storm to hit the megacity since 1949.

Bebinca felled more than 1,800 trees and left 30,000 households without electricity, with authorities evacuating more than 400,000 people across Shanghai ahead of the storm.

Scientists say climate crisis driven by greenhouse gas emissions is making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

SOURCE:AFP
