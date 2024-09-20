WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sudan's cholera outbreak infected over 11,000 people, killed 348
There are suspicions of dengue fever in five states, with two reported fatalities related to this suspicion, Health Ministry says.
Sudan's cholera outbreak infected over 11,000 people, killed 348
In war-torn Sudan, the ineffective functioning of the healthcare system has made the spread of infectious diseases even more challenging for people. / Photo: AA / AA
By Esra YAGMUR
September 20, 2024

The Sudanese Health Ministry announced that the death toll from the cholera outbreak has risen to 348.

The outbreak has affected nine states, with a total of 11,079 reported cases, according to the ministry statement.

There are suspicions of dengue fever in five states, with two reported fatalities related to this suspicion, it added.

Since June, heavy rains and floods in Sudan have contributed to the spread of cholera.

RECOMMENDED

Sudanese officials declared a cholera outbreak on August 12.

In war-torn Sudan, the ineffective functioning of the healthcare system has made the spread of infectious diseases even more challenging for people.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'