TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye leads global drone exports, surpassing US and China
Report shows Türkiye accounted for 65 percent of drone sales, with China taking up 26 percent, and the US just eight percent since 2018.
Türkiye leads global drone exports, surpassing US and China
Experts describe Bayraktar drones as game-changers on the battlefield, with popularity extending beyond Asia and Africa to NATO and EU member states. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
September 20, 2024

Türkiye has become the world's largest supplier of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), driven by the success of its drones in conflict zones such as Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Libya.

Data from the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) regarding the global market for military UAVs highlights Türkiye’s rise to the top owing to its strong performance in recent years.

The report notes that drone technology has become increasingly widespread over the past 30 years, with a growing number of state and non-state actors acquiring these capabilities.

According to CNAS data, China, Türkiye, and the US have made a combined total of 69 sales of armed military drones to 40 different nations since 2018.

Türkiye accounted for 65 percent of the sales, with China taking up 26 percent, and the US just eight percent.

RECOMMENDED

China, for its part, reached its peak in drone sales in 2014, but by 2021, Türkiye cornered the market and became the world’s largest supplier.

The report attributes this to Turkish drones’ effectiveness in conflicts in Libya, Karabakh, and Ukraine.

Experts describe Bayraktar drones as game-changers on the battlefield, with popularity extending beyond Asia and Africa to NATO and EU member states.

Since September 2024, Bayraktar TB2 drones have been part of the inventories of six NATO countries and four EU nations, continuing to perform their missions successfully.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'