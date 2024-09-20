Samsung Electronics has filed a lawsuit against its workers who are on protest in southern India seeking better wages and improved working conditions.

Court records on Friday in Tamil’s Nadu state showed that Samsung India had filed a suit in the Kanchipuram district on September 12 and the court issued a notice to the respondent parties asking them to respond to Samsung's plea by October 28.

“Samsung workers in Tamil Nadu are on 12th Day of Strike. Infamous Samsung Management is resorting to intimidation,” the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), which is supporting the protest said on Friday.

It said the National Samsung Electronics Union in South Korea extended firm solidarity with the striking Samsung workers of the Chennai plant.

Samsung urged the court “to issue an injunction restraining the newly formed Samsung India Workers Union that is backed by CITU, from agitating and disrupting work.”