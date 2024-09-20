A US-based group advocating for an independent Sikh state in northern India announced that a US district court has summoned the Indian government in a civil lawsuit involving claims of a "murder-for-hire plot" and repression, a charge India rejects.

Pannun, the general counsel for Sikhs for Justice – which is a US-based group that is part of a movement pushing for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan in northern India – has been designated a "terrorist" by the Indian government.

Pannun, wrote on X — his account is withheld in India: “US District Court for Southern District of New York issued summons against government of India in the civil lawsuit on the issues of 'murder for hire plot' and transnational repression.”

“As we have said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged, it doesn’t change our views about the underlying situation,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in the capital New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in the capital New Delhi on Thursday evening that "these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations".

Last year, Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered outside a community shrine near Vancouver, diplomatic and legal actions are increasing scrutiny on India’s supposed involvement in suppressing overseas Sikh separatist movements through assassinations in the US and Canada.