China said that it would "gradually resume" importing seafood from Japan after imposing a blanket ban last year over the release of water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant.

In August 2023, Japan began discharging treated water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean in an operation it insists is safe, a view backed by the UN atomic agency.

The release, however, generated a fierce backlash from China, which branded it "selfish" and banned all Japanese seafood imports.

Beijing and Tokyo said Friday they had come to a consensus over the wastewater release th at would allow China to phase them back in.

"China will begin to adjust the relevant measures based on scientific evidence and gradually resume imports of Japanese aquatic products that meet the regulation requirements and standards," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said officials from both sides recently conducted "multiple rounds of consultations" on the discharge from Fukushima.

It said Japan had committed to "fulfilling its obligations under international law, doing its utmost to avoid leaving (a) negative impact on human health and the environment, and conducting continuous evaluations of the impact on the marine environment and marine ecosystems".

Around the same time as the announcement, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo had informed Beijing of "its readiness to carry out additional monitoring of the... treated water, while the Chinese side has decided to... steadily restore imports of Japanese fishery products that meet certain standards".

The IAEA said in a statement that it would "coordinate with Japan and other stakeholders, including China, to ensure that the additional measures are implemented appropriately... to ensure that water discharge levels are, and will continue to be, in strict compliance and consistent with international safety standards".

In 2011, three reactors at the Fukushima-Daiichi facility in northeastern Japan went into meltdown following a massive earthquake and tsunami that killed around 18,000 people.

Since then, plant operator TEPCO collected water contaminated as it cooled the wrecked reactors, along with groundwater and rain that has seeped in.

After China banned Japanese seafood imports in October over the wastewater release, Russia did the same, as a "precautionary measure".

