Jubilant young men rolled on the Presidential bed while some wandered around and took selfies. Many roamed the once-guarded hallway, and others sat in groups in the presidential palace's garden.

These were the scenes from July 23, 2022, hours after Sri Lankans overran the presidential palace, forcing the then-leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee.

Months of protests had led to exit from power and eventual escape from the country.

Days later, Sri Lanka’s parliament replaced him with Ranil Wickremesinghe, which protesters decried as a victory for the status quo.

In 2019, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was nominated as the presidential candidate for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), a party started by his brother Basil.

Many Sri Lankans were frustrated with former Prime Minister Maithripala Sirisena's government’s failure to handle the debt crisis, political instability, and the 2019 Easter terror attacks.

Rajapaksa promised progress, stability, and security, and he was elected president in November in a vote that was divided mainly along ethnic and religious lines.

Shortly after taking office, Gotabaya appointed his brother Mahinda as prime minister.

But the economy collapsed due to the government's inability to service the international debt, Jehan Perera, Executive Director, National Peace Council of Sri Lanka, tells TRT World.

The country struggled with a foreign exchange crisis and a complete block on imports, including fuel and medicines. The growing frustration led to street protests, and Gotabaya was forced out of office in 2022.

But although the government had resigned, parliament remained in place, Perera explained.

"So the parliament majority elected Ranil Wickremesinghe as president for the remainder (2.5 years) of the presidential term."

Wickremesinghe is a Sri Lankan political elite. He was first appointed prime minister from 1993-1994. He was again in office from 2001 to 2004. In January 2015, he was appointed as the Prime Minister of the coalition government after the election of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Wickremesinghe immediately took steps to counter the protesters.