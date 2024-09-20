WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple soldiers, terrorists killed in TTP attack in Pakistan: military
The South Asian nation is facing a resurgence of attacks by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists in the northwest as well as an intensifying ethnic separatist insurgency in the South.
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram warned the Security Council this week that the TTP could soon become the "spearhead of global terrorist goals" including of groups such as al Qaeda. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2024

Terrorists have opened fire on a security post in northwest Pakistan, killing at least six soldiers, the military said in a statement, saying it had foiled an attempt by the attackers to storm the premises.

The attack late on Thursday was claimed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group, and was one of two fierce encounters along the border with Afghanistan between Thursday and Friday.

"Troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion," the military's information wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Friday, adding that six security personnel were killed in an intense exchange of fire.

Five assailants were killed in the encounter, which took place in the restive tribal district of South Wazirstan, the statement added.

In a separate incident in the neighbouring district of North Waziristan, the military said it had killed a group of seven terrorists attempting to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan, and recovered a large quantity of ammunition and explosives.

Islamabad says TTP uses Afghanistan as a base and says the ruling Taliban administration has provided safe havens to the group close to the border. The Taliban deny this claim.

The TTP is separate from the Afghan Taliban movement, but pledges loyalty to the group that now rules Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US-led international forces from the country in 2021.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram warned the Security Council this week that the TTP could soon become the "spearhead of global terrorist goals" including of groups such as Al Qaeda.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
