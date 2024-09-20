Samsung Electronics has warned its striking workers in southern India they will not receive wages if they continue protesting and also face the risk of termination, a company email showed, escalating a dispute between the company and its employees.

Hundreds of workers have disrupted operations and protested in a makeshift tent close to Samsung's home appliances factory near the city of Chennai since September 9.

They have been demanding higher wages and recognition of a union at the plant, which contributes roughly a third of Samsung's annual India revenue of $12 billion.

The Samsung strike is one of the biggest in India in recent years and has cast a shadow over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to court foreign investors to "Make in India" and to triple electronics production to $500 billion in six years.

Meagre pay

Samsung last week sued the protesting union in a district court, seeking a temporary injunction to restrain sloganeering and making speeches in and around the factory. But the judge on Thursday only called for a swift resolution.

Samsung India's HR team wrote an email to some striking workers on Friday, saying they were engaging in an "illegal strike" and will not be entitled to wages for the period of protest.

"You shall not be entitled to wages from 09.09.2024 to the date you report back to work on 'No work No Pay' basis," said the email, seen by Reuters.