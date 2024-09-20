The question-answer session after the screening of the groundbreaking documentary Holy Redemption in Sarajevo provided stunning insights into the Israeli government’s tacit support to the illegal settlers.

The 53-minute documentary by TRT World won the prestigious AJB Documentary Film Festival Program Jury Award at the 7th Al Jazeera Balkan Film Festival held between September 13 and 17 in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Sarajevo screening evoked the painful memories of the Srebrenica genocide as many could draw the parallels between the Zionist settlers and the ethnic Serb forces that engaged in large scale massacres in 1995.

After watching Holy Redemption, the audience in Sarajevo became curious about how the TRT crew managed to interview the leaders of the fanatic Hilltop Youth – an organisation that even the Israeli intelligence agency Sin Beit finds too extremist- and how they managed to gain access to ‘outpost’ sites whose existence even Israelis don’t know about.

The first part of the question was answered by producer Aslihan Eker Cakmak, by reminding us that the racist and genocidal discourse coming from the mouths of characters in the documentary such as Daniella Weiss, Nati Rom and others have already been aired on TV many times, but that we have grown immune to it.

The film’s makers said that Weiss –leader of the Nachala settler movement – was so often on the phone with Benjamin Netanyahu that even during the shooting she had to take a break and speak to him for a while.

During the course of the investigation, it became clear to the filmmakers that the far-right government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was tacitly backing radical Israeli settlers who adopted violent methods to drive out Palestinians from their lands in the occupied West Bank.

The documentary offers a never-before-seen look into atrocities carried out by radical settlers in the occupied West Bank and also offers a glimpse into plans by ultra-religious organisations to parcel out besieged Gaza to settlers.

The Sarajevo screening was the film’s international premiere after its first showing at an event in Istanbul and subsequent telecast on TRT’s domestic channels ahead of the festival.

As to the question of how they managed to get to the outposts, the answer was “dedicated teamwork” of TRT’s investigative journalists, including Jose Carlos Soares, who put their lives on the line.

Jose Carlos Soares described himself as the ice breaker, playing football with the kids, making them feel comfortable, but at the end of the day, as he pointed out, they didn’t even have to put any ‘leading questions’ to the settlers and their leaders.

They themselves chose to say that living with Palestinians was impossible, that Palestinians have to leave Palestine, or that the settlers will have to kill them all.