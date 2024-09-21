Saturday, September 21, 2024

1801 GMT — Israeli warplanes have launched a series of strikes in southern Lebanon, causing fires in several towns.

An Israeli military statement said fighter jets conducted a new wave of strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Social media accounts circulated images of fires in the southern towns following the strikes.

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, Israeli warplanes conducted over 50 airstrikes on border towns in southern Lebanon.

1753 GMT — Israel military says 'dozens' of warplanes striking 'widely' in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military has said dozens of warplanes were striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, as cross-border exchanges intensify amid growing fears of all-out war.

"In the last hour we are attacking widely in southern Lebanon following the identification of Hezbollah's preparations to fire into Israeli territory," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement, adding that "dozens of air force aircraft" were involved in the operation.

1724 GMT — UNICEF 'horrified' by Israeli killing of children in Lebanon

UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell has expressed concern over the killing of children in recent attacks in Lebanon.

"Horrified by reports of at least 5 children killed and several injured in attacks this week in #Lebanon," Catherine Russell said on X.

She said at least 25 children have reportedly been killed and over 200 others injured in the past 11 months.

"The escalation puts more children at risk of death, injury, and fear. The rise in hostilities threatens children in Lebanon and beyond. It must stop, now," Russell added.

1557 GMT — Israel employs advanced technology in security violations: Lebanese minister

In its recent attacks on Lebanon, Israel used sophisticated technological tools, Lebanese interior minister has said, warning that the security situation is "serious and critical."

"The Israeli enemy is using advanced technologies in its operations against Lebanon," Bassam Mawlawi said in an extraordinary meeting of the country's Central Internal Security Council.

The meeting had been prompted by a series of Israeli strikes on various Lebanese regions, with Mawlawi saying there had been a significant security breach.

He urged all security forces to remain vigilant and monitor any suspicious activities due to the heightened security risks.

1447 GMT — Fresh Israeli air strikes target southern Lebanon, Beqaa region

The Israeli army has conducted a series of air strikes on southern Lebanon and the Beqaa region, according to media reports, as fears grew of all-out conflict with Hezbollah.

Israel's military said its air force "struck thousands of launcher barrels that were ready for immediate use to fire toward Israeli territory" as well as "approximately 180" other, unspecified targets, a military statement said.

Meanwhile in Israel, air raid sirens have been activated in Kiryat Shmona and several settlements in the Upper Galilee, the Israeli Army Radio said.

Earlier, Israeli media reported 45 rockets fired from Lebanon toward several settlements in northern Israel in less than an hour.

1423 GMT — Germany says 'urgent need' for measures in Mideast

Germany has said there was an "urgent need" for measures to calm tensions in the Middle East as Israel's war on Gaza threatened to spread to Lebanon.

"We have an urgent need for concrete measures in the Middle East to defuse the situation and avoid more civilian victims," the German foreign ministry wrote on X.

1404 GMT — Sullivan says Israel-Lebanon escalation worrying

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said he was worried about escalation between Israel and Lebanon but praised the Israeli killing of a top Hezbollah leader.

Sullivan, speaking with reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, said he still sees a path to a ceasefire in Gaza but that the US is "not at a point right now where we're prepared to put something on the table."

1208 GMT — Turkish President Erdogan slams Israel for "once again carrying out attacks like a terrorist group"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, asserting that these attacks have proven Türkiye’s concerns about Israel's ambitions to extend conflict throughout the region.

Speaking to the media in Istanbul ahead of his departure to New York, where he will address the UN General Assembly, Erdogan said that Israel is carrying out attacks like a terrorist group.

“With this attack (pager explosions in Lebanon), Israel demonstrated it has no civilian sensitivities, it can use any means to achieve its hateful ambitions,” he said.

1059 GMT — Iran calls on international community to take ‘decisive action’ to stop Israeli attacks

Iran has condemned Israel's air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs that left 31 people dead and called on the international community to take "decisive action" to stop Israeli attacks.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said that such attacks represent a violation of international law and Lebanon’s sovereignty.

"There is no doubt that the Zionist regime is attempting to escalate tensions in the region and expand the scope of war and conflict, contrary to the overwhelming majority of governments and nations calling for an immediate cease-fire," he said.

1055 GMT — Israel kills at least five Health ministry employees

Five employees of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the ministry’s storage facilities in the Musbah area of Rafah, southern Gaza, the ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry said that ambulances have been unable to reach the site to recover the bodies or assist the injured and called on international organizations to intervene to protect and rescue those trapped.