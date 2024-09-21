US President Joe Biden has hosted Australia's prime minister at his Delaware home, at the start of a weekend summit with the so-called Quad group he has pushed as a counterweight to China.

Biden chose his hometown of Wilmington for a summit of leaders from Australia, India and Japan — the last of his presidency after he dropped out of the 2024 election against Donald Trump and handed the Democratic campaign reins to Kamala Harris.

After a one-on-one meeting at his property with Australia's Anthony Albanese on Friday night, he will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday.

Biden will then host an "intimate" dinner and full four-way summit that day at his former high school in the city.

"This will be President Biden's first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president — a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Vice President Harris will not be attending, the White House said.