WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden welcomes leaders of Australia, India, and Japan for Quad talks
China, Taiwan, disputed South China Sea are expected to feature heavily in the discussions of four leaders when they meet in Biden's Wilmington hometown.
Biden welcomes leaders of Australia, India, and Japan for Quad talks
Biden will host an "intimate" dinner and full four-way 'Quad' summit at Delaware. / File Photo: AFP / AFP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
September 21, 2024

US President Joe Biden has hosted Australia's prime minister at his Delaware home, at the start of a weekend summit with the so-called Quad group he has pushed as a counterweight to China.

Biden chose his hometown of Wilmington for a summit of leaders from Australia, India and Japan — the last of his presidency after he dropped out of the 2024 election against Donald Trump and handed the Democratic campaign reins to Kamala Harris.

After a one-on-one meeting at his property with Australia's Anthony Albanese on Friday night, he will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday.

Biden will then host an "intimate" dinner and full four-way summit that day at his former high school in the city.

"This will be President Biden's first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president — a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Vice President Harris will not be attending, the White House said.

RelatedQuad FMs express 'serious concern' over situation in South China Sea
RECOMMENDED

Emphasis oninternational alliances

The Quad grouping dates back to 2007, but Biden has strongly pushed it as part of an emphasis on international alliances.

China is expected to feature heavily in their discussions amid tensions with Beijing, particularly a series of recent confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

Also on the agenda: stepped-up security cooperation in the Indian Ocean and progress to track fishing fleets operating in the waters of the Asia-Pacific, most of which were Chinese.

A joint statement was expected to include stronger language than during previous meetings about the South China Sea and about North Korea's threats, officials said.

India is set to host the next Quad summit in 2025.

Biden is famously proud of his home in Wilmington, around 176 kilometres from Washington, and he frequently spends weekends there away from the confines of the White House.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry