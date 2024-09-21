Rebels in Indonesia's restive region of Papua have released New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens from captivity, Indonesian police have said, more than a year and a half after he was kidnapped.

Mehrtens was working for Indonesian airline Susi Air when he was kidnapped by rebels at Nduga airport in the restive region on February 7 last year.

"Today we have picked up pilot Phillip who is in good health and we flew him from Nduga to Timika," Faizal Ramadhani, head of a special unit formed to handle rebels in Papua, said in a statement on Saturday.

A joint task force of police and military picked up Mehrtens in a village of Nduga district this morning, Faizal said.

The released hostage was then given medical and psychological checks before he was flown to Papua's city of Timika.

The task force would hold a press conference later on Saturday, Faizal said.

Mehrtens was providing vital air links and supplies to remote communities at the time of his abduction by rebels from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) insurgent group.