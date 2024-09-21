There has been no Israeli comment on the blasts.

"Pressure on Israel must be increased further"

Erdogan said that in his address to the Summit of the Future, he will once again highlight the need for reform in global governance mechanisms, particularly the UN Security Council and the international financial architecture. "I will emphasise the necessity for a more inclusive, fair, and effective structure.”

Noting that he will address the UN General Assembly on Sept. 24, he said: “I will share our views on the issues on the agenda of our region and humanity. I will specifically address the common actions that can be taken against the genocide in Gaza and Israel's aggressive policies.”

He noted that more than 130 heads of state and government from all UN member countries are expected to attend the general assembly meetings this year.

The Turkish president said the entire world, and especially the UN, have important responsibilities to put an end to the Israeli persecution in Gaza to establish a permanent ceasefire, and to ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid. “We will remind our interlocutors of these once again during our visit.”

“Netanyahu and his network resort to all kinds of provocations and incitement to implement their radical Zionist ideology. The escalating attacks and harassment against al Aqsa Mosque, our first qiblah, are each a part of the same dirty scenario. As Türkiye, we have repeatedly expressed the level of our sensitivity on this issue. Our position is the same today as well. Pressure on Israel must be increased further to prevent our region from being dragged into a massive catastrophe," he said.

On the Syrian issue, Erdogan said: "We have also demonstrated our will to meet with Bashar Assad to normalise relations between Türkiye and Syria. Now we are waiting for a response from the other side.”