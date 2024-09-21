The Istanbul Culture Road Festival, a key event aimed at enhancing Türkiye’s cultural brand, will begin at the Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM) from September 28 to October 6.

This festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is one of the 16 cultural celebrations held across Türkiye in 2024, with Istanbul as its 13th stop.

The festival will feature a variety of performances, theatrical productions, and exhibitions by some of the world's most renowned artists, including Pablo Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci, Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol and Sebastiao Salgado.

"Journey from Painting to Ceramics "

The festival will offer several exceptional art exhibitions, most notably Pablo Picasso: A Journey from Painting to Ceramics, which will feature 170 of the artist’s original works, including engravings, drawings, posters, lithographs, and photographs.

The exhibit focuses not only on Picasso's depictions of the women in his life but also highlights the artistic contributions of women such as Francoise Gilot and Dora Maar.

"Renaissance Genius"

The festival will include a special exhibition titled Leonardo Da Vinci – Renaissance Genius at the Lale Museum.

The exhibition features more than 100 models of inventions, all inspired by Da Vinci's original drawings, providing an insight into his creative brilliance.

The Icon of Pop Art

Another key exhibition is World of Warhol: The Icon of Pop Art.

Running from September 28 to December 31 at AKM’s Multipurpose Hall, the exhibit will showcase the works of the modern art icon Andy Warhol.

"Earth Dreams: Anatolia"

In the realm of contemporary media art, Turkish artist Refik Anadol will present his cutting-edge installation Earth Dreams: Anatolia, blending AI technology with the rich archaeological heritage of Anatolia.

This unique piece will be on display at the AKM Theater Foyer from September 28 to October 6.

Frida Kahlo’s Diaries