At least 22 Palestinians, including 13 children, have been killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike on a school sheltering displaced people in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City.

According to a statement by the government media office in the besieged enclave, six women and an unborn child were also among those killed in the strike on Saturday.

"During the horrific massacre, the occupation killed 16 from among the orphaned children and the widowed women whose fathers and husbands were killed in previous Israeli air strikes," it noted.

The statement said the victims had come to the school "to receive a small amount of money (orphan sponsorship) so they could buy their needs amid the genocide being waged by the occupation for nearly a year.

"However, the occupation's missiles were waiting for them, killing them and turning them into dismembered bodies."

It added that 30 others, including nine children, were also injured in the attack.

Displaced centres targeted