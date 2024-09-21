United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "gravely alarmed" by reports of a full-scale assault on the Sudanese city of Al Fasher by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Guterres warned any further escalation threatens to spread the conflict throughout the country's western Darfur region, a UN spokesperson said on Saturday.

"He calls on Lt. General Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemetti' Dagalo to act responsibly and immediately order a halt to the RSF attack," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"It is unconscionable that the warring parties have repeatedly ignored calls for a cessation of hostilities."

War erupted in Sudan between the Sudanese army and the RSF in April last year, triggering the world's largest displacement crisis.

UN officials have warned the worsening violence around Al Fasher threatens to unleash more intercommunal strife.

Related Ship with nearly 3,000 tonnes of aid leaves Türkiye for Sudan

UAE 'supporting' the RSF