TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
UN General Assembly: Turkish President Erdogan arrives in US
The Turkish president will address the 79th session of UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
UN General Assembly: Turkish President Erdogan arrives in US
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was greeted with a show of affection at the entrance of the Turkish House in New York, USA, where he arrived to attend the 79th UN General Assembly and hold various meetings. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 21, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the US on Saturday to address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly this week.

Before heading to New York, Erdogan said he would address the assembly on Tuesday, the first day of the talks.

"This year's General Assembly debate will take place under the theme 'Leaving No One Behind' ... I will specifically touch on joint steps that can be taken against the genocide in Gaza and Israel's aggressive policies," he told reporters.

Erdogan stressed that the upcoming Summit of the Future, to be hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, would be "the most critical event" of this year's General Assembly session.

The president said that in his summit address on Monday, he would draw attention to the need for reform in the global governance mechanism, especially the UN Security Council and the international financial architecture.

"I will highlight Türkiye's contributions and support for efforts in this direction," he added.

Erdogan said that he will also hold talks with his counterparts from many countries on the margins of the General Assembly, as well as with Guterres.

When asked whether he planned to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, Erdogan said: "There is no planned bilateral meeting with Mr. Biden yet. However, we may hopefully come together on various occasions."

In New York, Erdogan will also come together with Turkish citizens living in the US, and separately hold meetings with think-tank representatives and leading members of the US business community.

RelatedCan Israel retain its seat at the UN amidst Gaza genocide?
RECOMMENDED

First lady Erdogan to meet counterparts in New York

Accompanying the Turkish president, first lady Emine Erdogan will also meet with her global counterparts for extensive discussions on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

She will host a programme titled "Bride Treasures: A Journey through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries", at the Turkish House building in New York, also called as Türkevi Center, the headquarters of Türkiye's diplomatic presence in the city.

Erdogan, who has had long-standing ties with African countries and continues efforts to promote the continent's culinary culture, will meet with her counterparts at a programme titled "Flavors of Africa: A Celebration of Culture, Cuisine, and Friendship", also to be held at the Turkish House.

She will also participate in a programme on the model at the headquarters of UNICEF, the children's fund of the UN.

Erdogan, who has gained worldwide acclaim for spearheading her Zero Waste Project, has consistently called for action against the effects of climate crisis and environmental pollution.

She is also expected to meet with UN chief Guterres.

Following meetings and discussions, the spouses of leaders and senior representatives of countries are expected to sign a Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration led by Erdogan.

In 2022, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the zero-waste initiative presented by Türkiye, declaring March 30 International Day of Zero Waste.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry