Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the US on Saturday to address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly this week.

Before heading to New York, Erdogan said he would address the assembly on Tuesday, the first day of the talks.

"This year's General Assembly debate will take place under the theme 'Leaving No One Behind' ... I will specifically touch on joint steps that can be taken against the genocide in Gaza and Israel's aggressive policies," he told reporters.

Erdogan stressed that the upcoming Summit of the Future, to be hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, would be "the most critical event" of this year's General Assembly session.

The president said that in his summit address on Monday, he would draw attention to the need for reform in the global governance mechanism, especially the UN Security Council and the international financial architecture.

"I will highlight Türkiye's contributions and support for efforts in this direction," he added.

Erdogan said that he will also hold talks with his counterparts from many countries on the margins of the General Assembly, as well as with Guterres.

When asked whether he planned to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, Erdogan said: "There is no planned bilateral meeting with Mr. Biden yet. However, we may hopefully come together on various occasions."

In New York, Erdogan will also come together with Turkish citizens living in the US, and separately hold meetings with think-tank representatives and leading members of the US business community.