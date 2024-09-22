Israeli forces have raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank early Sunday, ordering the bureau to shut down amid a widening campaign by Israel targeting the Qatari broadcaster as it covers Israel's brutal war in Gaza.

Al Jazeera aired footage of Israeli troops live on its Arabic-language channel ordering the office to be shut for 45 days.

The move marked the first time Israel has ever shuttered a foreign news outlet operating in the country. However, Al Jazeera has continued operating in the occupied West Bank and in Gaza.

Al Jazeera denounced the move as it continued broadcasting live from Amman in neighbouring Jordan.

Armed Israeli troops entered the office and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days, saying that staff needed to leave immediately.

The network later aired what appeared to be Israel troops tearing down a banner on a balcony used by the Al Jazeera office.

Al Jazeera said it bore an image of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist shot dead by Israeli forces in May 2022.

'Arbitrary military decision'