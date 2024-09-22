WORLD
Intense drone attacks intercepted between Russia and Ukraine
Russia's air defence units destroy 15 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting the Russian territory, Russia's defence ministry says.
The Luhansk region has been targeted by Russia, with a residential building destroyed during the Russia-Ukraine conflict on August 8, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
September 22, 2024

Ukraine's air defense units reportedly destroyed most of the Russian drones launched overnight while Russia's defense ministry stated it downed several Ukrainian drones targeting its territory.

Ukraine's air force said on Sunday that Ukraine's air defence units destroyed 71 out of 80 attack drones that Russia launched overnight.

Six more of the Russian drones were lost after getting neutralised by Ukraine's electronic warfare, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia also launched two guided missiles from occupied parts of Ukraine's Luhansk region, the air force said.

It did not say what happened to the missiles.

Russia's air defence units, on the other hand, destroyed 15 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting the Russian territory, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Six drones were destroyed over the Sea of Azov, four over the Rostov region in Russia's south and the rest over the Kursk, Astrakhan, Belgorod and Voronezh regions, the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
