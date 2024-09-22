WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll from explosion at Iran coal mine rises over 50
According to a report leak of methane gas led to the blast in two blocks of the Tabas mine in eastern Iran, which is owned by private Iranian firm Madanjoo.
Iran's new President Pezeshkian said an investigation into the incident has begun. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 22, 2024

A blast caused by a gas leak at an Iranian coal mine has killed at least 51 people, state media said, in one of the country's deadliest work accidents in years.

"The number of dead workers increased to 51 in the explosion at the Tabas mine in eastern Iran, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, revising an earlier death toll of 30.

It added that 20 other people were injured.

Earlier on Sunday, state media reported at least 30 people were dead and 17 others injured. Another 24 miners were believed to be trapped inside at the time.

The explosion occurred at around 9:00 pm (1730 GMT) on Saturday, when around 70 workers were present at the site in South Khorasan province, IRNA said.

According to the report, a leak of methane gas led to the blast in two blocks of the mine, which is owned by private Iranian firm Madanjoo.

State TV broadcast footage of ambulances and helicopters arriving at Tabas to transport the injured to hospital.

Online footage carried by IRNA showed bodies of some of the victims, wearing their work uniform, carried out of the site on mining carts.

Investigation underway

Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian, preparing to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, said he ordered all efforts be made to rescue those trapped and aid their families.

Pezeshkian also said an investigation into the incident had begun.

South Khorasan governor Javad Ghenaat told state TV that rescue teams were working to recover the remaining bodies.

An apparent "gas condensation" in the mine is believed to be the cause of the explosion, said Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, who was headed to Tabas.

In addition, authorities have announced three days of public mourning in the eastern province, according to local media.

SOURCE:AP
