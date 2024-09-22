Hundreds of thousands of people sought shelter from Hezbollah rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Sunday, the military said, as a UN official warned of imminent regional "catastrophe" from the worsening violence.

Further exchanges of fire came after military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari late Saturday said dozens of Israeli warplanes were "widely" striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Deadly attacks targeted this week Hezbollah communications and decimated the leadership of its elite unit, although its ability to fight has not been crushed, analysts said.

An Israeli air strike on Friday killed the head of Hezbollah's elite unit Ibrahim Aqil, whose funeral in Beirut on Sunday is expected to draw large crowds.

"With the region on the brink of an imminent catastrophe, it cannot be overstated enough: there is NO military solution that will make either side safer," United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said on social media platform X.

The death toll from Friday's attack on a densely-populated Hezbollah stronghold in south Beirut rose again Sunday and has reached 45, the health ministry said.

The Israeli army said more than 100 projectiles had been fired from Lebanon early on Sunday.

"Hundreds of thousands of people had to take refuge in bomb shelters" across northern Israel, military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shosh ani told AFP.

The military said it launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in response to the rocket fire and, Shoshani said, "to prevent a larger-scale attack".

Warnings to leave

Israel's civil defence agency ordered all schools in the country's north closed following the rocket fire.