Anura Kumara Dissanayake has won the Sri Lanka's Presidential election.

Sri Lanka's election commission declared him as the country's president-elect on Sunday after a vote coloured by discontent over the island nation's response to an unprecedented financial crisis.

The 55-year-old leader of the People's Liberation Front won the presidency with 42.31 percent of the vote in Saturday's election, the commission said.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa took second place with 32.76 percent.

Outgoing President Ranil Wickremesinghe who took office at the peak of the 2022 economic collapse and imposed tough austerity policies per the terms of an IMF bailout took a distant third with 17.27 percent.

Dissanayaka will be sworn in on Monday morning at the President Secretariat in Colombo, election commission officials said.

Dissanayaka's once-marginal Marxist party led two failed uprisings in the 1970s and 1980s that left more than 80,000 people dead.

But Sri Lanka's crisis has proven an opportunity for Dissanayaka, who has seen a surge of support based on his pledge to change the island's "corrupt" political culture.

"Our country needs a new political culture," he said after casting his ballot on Saturday.

No victory rallies or celebrations are permitted until a week after the final results are declared.

Humble beginnings