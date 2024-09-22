Russia has launched new strikes in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that hit high-rise apartment buildings, leaving at least 21 wounded in a second consecutive nighttime attack, authorities said.

The bombs fell on Saturday night on the district of Shevchenkivsky, north of the centre of Kharkiv, which is the second-largest Ukrainian city, local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

Residential buildings sustained varying degrees of damage, including 16- and nine-storey buildings, he added.

Kharkiv's city council said that 18 buildings were damaged.

The wounded included an 8-year-old child, according to Syniehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Terekhov said that 60 residents were evacuated from one of the buildings, a high-rise that was hit directly.

Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since Moscow launched attacks on neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022.

The attack came after another late Friday that wounded 15 people, including children ages 10 and 12 when Russian airstrikes hit three Kharkiv neighbourhoods, Terekhov said.