Gaza contact group has been "doing everything to stop Israel's genocide" in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said in a meeting.

Fidan attended the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Contact Group on Sunday on the margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The contact group has been "doing its best" to raise international awareness of the ongoing attacks on Palestinian civilians, Fidan told the meeting, according to the sources.

"This week, during our meetings and bilateral discussions, we must focus on the knife-edge situation in Palestine and its dangerous consequences," he was quoted as saying.

The Contact Group, formed at the OIC-Arab League Extraordinary Joint Summit in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, last November, has been actively engaged in diplomatic initiatives across various international capitals to find a solution on the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

'Mobilize all means to stop this madness'

Fidan emphasised that the contact group has to "mobilize all means at our disposal to stop this madness."

"We must counter the disinformation produced by pro-Israeli media outlets, which use false narratives to deepen the occupation," he added.