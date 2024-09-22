German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) has managed to fend off the far-right AfD in a state election in Brandenburg, according to exit polls.

The SPD, which has governed the state surrounding the capital Berlin since reunification in 1990, scored 32 percent of the vote, ahead of the Alternative for Germany on 29 percent, in a last minute comeback, according to the exit poll by broadcaster ZDF on Sunday.

Another exit poll, by Infratest Dimap for public broadcaster ARD, projected that the Social Democrats won 31 percent of the votes and AfD won 10 percent.

The results are expected later on Sunday.

'Capitalising on worries'

The voting took place three weeks after the far-right party made gains in two other states in eastern Germany.