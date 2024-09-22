WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye offers condolences after deadly mine accident in Iran
An explosion caused by a gas leak at an Iranian coal mine has killed at least 51 people in one of the country's deadliest work accidents in years.
Türkiye offers condolences after deadly mine accident in Iran
The blast caused by a gas leak at the coal mine in eastern Iran has killed at least 51 people. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
September 22, 2024

Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow over a recent deadly mine accident in Iran.

"We are saddened by the loss of many lives and injuries as a result of a mine accident in the city of Tabas in South Khorasan province of Iran," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ankara extended its condolences to the people of Iran and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

"We hope that those remaining in the mine will be rescued as soon as possible."

RelatedDeath toll from explosion at Iran coal mine rises over 50
RECOMMENDED

Investigation underway

At least 51 workers were killed in a coal mine explosion in northeastern Iran, according to local media on Sunday.

The explosion was caused by a rapid release of methane and carbon monoxide on Saturday night in two blocks in the mine in Tabas in Khorasan province, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered an investigation into the explosion.

The mine explosion adds to a troubling history of mining accidents in Iran, where safety regulations are often overlooked.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry