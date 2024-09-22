WORLD
Who am I introducing next? President Biden goofs up again
There was a brief commotion when, during the Quad Summit's Cancer Moonshot program, President Joe Biden forgot to introduce Prime Minister Modi.
In the video, Biden is heard wondering, 'Who am I introducing next?' / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 22, 2024

Video of the Quad summit has gone viral on social media, as US President Joe Biden forgot Indian PM Narendra's Modi name, triggering a meme festival.

US President Joe Biden hosted the leaders of Australia, India and Japan for a Quad alliance gathering on Saturday at Wilmington, Delaware.

I’m pleased that you were able to be in my home, and, and see where I grew up," Biden said in remarks at the opening of the gathering.

There was a brief commotion when during the Quad Summit's Cancer Moonshot program, President Joe Biden forgot to introduce Prime Minister Modi, sparking a controversy.

In the video, Biden is heard wondering, 'Who am I introducing next?' The Prime Minister of India then proceeded to the stage, where an announcer introduced him.

Joe Biden has made news on multiple occasions for 'freezing up' in public or entirely forgetting his speech. Concerns about his health and competence arose earlier this year following a catastrophic presidential election debate with Donald Trump. Biden finally slid out of the polls, making space for Kamala Harris.

Earlier in July, the President inadvertently referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his fighting Russian counterpart during an inaugural speech.

Turning to Zelenskyy, Biden said, "Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

Biden then swiftly corrected himself, as Zelenskyy, stated, "I am better than Putin."

In India social media users made memes, equating Joe Biden to Aamir Khan's character in the movie -Ghajni, a Bollywood ripoff of the Hollywood movie Memento.

Related'Sleepy Joe': Gaffes that 'sandbagged' Biden out of presidential race
SOURCE:TRT World
