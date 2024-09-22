WORLD
UNSC no longer apt, does not represent all countries: South Africa
Highlighting ongoing wars, conflicts, and the climate crisis, South African President Ramaphosa said the Security Council’s structure fails to consider diverse viewpoints.
Ramaphosa described the Pact for the Future, adopted by the General Assembly, as a chance to "reinvigorate the multilateral system" and fulfil promises to reform global governance, including the Security Council and international financial institutions. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 22, 2024

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for UN reform, stating before the General Assembly that the Security Council is "clearly no longer fit" to address contemporary challenges.

"Placing the fate of the world’s security in the hands of a select few when it is the vast majority who bear the brunt of these threats is unjust, unfair and unsustainable," Ramaphosa said on Sunday at the UN’s Summit of the Future in New York.

Highlighting ongoing wars, conflicts, and the climate crisis, he stressed that the Security Council’s structure “does not represent all countries” and fails to consider diverse viewpoints.

Ramaphosa described the Pact for the Future, adopted by the General Assembly, as a chance to "reinvigorate the multilateral system" and fulfil promises to reform global governance, including the Security Council and international financial institutions.

He also urged support for Africa’s developmental agenda, known as Agenda 2063.

He emphasised that the pact "must involve strengthening multilateral action for sustained peace."

"We must pursue the attainment of just and sustainable peace based on international law," said Ramaphosa, whose government took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide over Tel Aviv’s indiscriminate offensive on the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza since October 7 last year.

SOURCE:AA
