Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday arrived in the United States for a crucial visit to present Kiev's plan to end two and a half years of war with Russia.

Zelensky will present his proposals — which he calls a "victory plan" — to President Joe Biden, as well as presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The visit comes after a summer of intense fighting: with Moscow advancing fast in eastern Ukraine and Kiev holding on to swathes of Russia's Kursk region.

It also comes as Kiev has for weeks pressed the West to allow it to use delivered long-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia — so far to no avail.

Zelenskyy is expected to try to convince Biden to change his mind.

"We have arrived in the United States of America," Zelenskyy said on social media. "The plan for Ukraine's victory will be on the table for all our allies."

He said he was starting the trip in Pennsylvania for a "special visit" — without giving details — before travelling to New York and Washington.

Zelenskyy said the coming weeks would decide how more than 30 months of fighting that has killed thousands would end, calling on world leaders to think of their legacies.

"It is now being determined what the legacy of the current generation of states leaders will be. Those in the highest offices," he said.

In comments before his trip, Zelenskyy said the United States and UK have not given Ukraine permission to use the long-range weapons as they fear escalation, but hinted he had not given up hope Biden would make a U-turn.

"We have had some decisions in the history of our relationship with Biden — very interesting and difficult dialogues," Zelenskyy said earlier this week, adding: "He later changed his point of view."

Moscow has said it considers such a go-ahead as the West being "at war" with Russia.

'Fair and stable peace'

A close adviser to Biden said this month that the US leader would use his remaining time in office to "put Ukraine in the best possible position to prevail".

No details on Ukraine's plan to end the fighting have been made public.