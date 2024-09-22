Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Sunday.

Erdogan told Vucic that Türkiye's bilateral relations with Serbia continue to strengthen in every field and that the diversification and development of areas of cooperation will proceed with "great determination", according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He added that the continuation of the dialogue process between Serbia and Kosovo is "essential".

Turning to the ongoing Israel's war in Gaza, Erdogan said a "great human tragedy" is unfolding in the besieged enclave due to Israeli "aggression".