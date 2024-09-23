The US anti-Semitism envoy has triggered a backlash over remarks she made about the pager attacks in Lebanon last week, which have been blamed on Israel.

At a recent event held by the Israeli-American Council, a moderator commented that "after October 7, there was a feeling around the world that Israel was weaker".

In response, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt said: "Do you want a beeper?"

The moderator later said: "I have a few."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has demanded that the Biden administration fire Lipstadt, calling her remarks "dangerous".

"Special Envoy Lipstadt's callous remarks are not only disgusting, but also dangerous," CAIR Government Affairs Department Director Robert McCaw said in a statement.

"At a time when our nation's government claims it is working to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Lebanon, her flippant celebration of state-sponsored terrorism undermines diplomatic efforts to prevent a broader war in the region," he said.