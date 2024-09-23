While more countries, companies and cities are setting net-zero targets, many of their pledges to slash carbon emissions lack integrity, said a study published Monday.

Net Zero Tracker, a research partnership between four organisations, annually reviews the climate pledges of more than 4,000 governments, states, cities and major corporations.

Nearly 60 percent of the approximately 2,000 listed companies under its watch have vowed to eliminate their carbon footprints, it said: 23 percent up on its last assessment in 2023.

There was a "significant rise" in net-zero goals adopted by companies in Asia, it added.

In all, 148 countries have set net-zero goals, added.

A growing number of state governments and cities had their own targets, 28 percent and 8 percent more respectively compared to the previous year.

Related Net-Zero risks being 'bumper stickers' without fossil fuel phase-out plans

But "fewer than 5 percent of entities across companies, states and regions, and cities" met the minimum required criteria, the report added.