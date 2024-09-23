Sri Lanka's first leftist president was sworn into office on Monday vowing to restore public faith in politics but said he had no magic solution to the hardships suffered following an unprecedented economic crisis.

"I am not a conjuror, I am not a magician, I am a common citizen," he said after taking his oath in a nationally televised ceremony attended by diplomats, politicians and the military.

"I have strengths and limitations, things I know and things I don't... my responsibility is to be part of a collective effort to end this (economic) crisis."

Dissanayaka succeeds outgoing president Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office at the peak of the financial crisis following the government's first foreign debt default and months of punishing food, fuel and medicine shortages.

His policies ended the shortages and returned the economy to growth but left millions struggling to make ends meet.

Work with other nations

Dissanayaka also said he wanted international support to rebuild the economy.

"We are not a nation that should be isolated," he said.