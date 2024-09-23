WORLD
Israeli airstrikes kill 8 Palestinians, including women, children, in Gaza
Authorities report that Israeli warplanes have bombed a school sheltering displaced civilians and a family home in besieged enclave.
Palestinians have faced repeated displacement, as the Israeli military orders residents of various areas to evacuate ahead of airstrikes and ground incursions. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
September 23, 2024

Eight Palestinians, including two women and five children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting a school sheltering displaced civilians and a home in central Gaza.

A mother and her four children were killed, and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Al-Samak family’s home in Deir al Balah city on Monday, the Gaza Civil Defense said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Civil Defense added that an Israeli airstrike on Khaled Bin Al-Waleed School in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp killed a man, his wife, and their daughter, and injured others.

Repeated displacement

Since October 7, Israeli forces have bombed 183 displacement centres and shelters across Gaza, according to Gaza's media office.

Palestinians have faced repeated displacement, as the Israeli military orders residents of various areas to evacuate ahead of airstrikes and ground incursions.

According to the Media Office, the number of displaced people in the besieged enclave since the war began has reached 2 million, out of a total population of 2.3 million Palestinians.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

More than 41,400 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 95,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

