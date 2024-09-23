WORLD
China to deepen Belt and Road cooperation with Sri Lanka under new leader
Sri Lanka is recovering from an economic collapse partly attributed to high-debt Chinese mega-projects linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, a key part of Xi's strategy to expand China's influence abroad.
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hoped to broaden cooperation with Sri Lanka under his Belt and Road infrastructure initiative (BRI) as he congratulated the island nation's new leader Anura Kumara Dissanayaka.

Dissanayaka, a self-avowed Marxist, took his oath at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Monday, vowing to restore public faith in politics.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations and am willing to work with Mr. President to continue our traditional friendship (and) enhance mutual political trust," Xi said in a message to Dissanayaka, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi said he hoped bilateral cooperation under his flagship BRI would "bear more fruit", CCTV added.

He said Beijing would "promote the steady progress of sincere mutual assistance between China and Sri Lanka as well as our age-old strategic cooperative partner ship, and create more benefits for the peoples of both countries".

Refuting "debt trap" theory

Western critics accuse China of using the BRI to enmesh developing nations in unsustainable debt to exert diplomatic leverage over them or even seize their assets.

But a chorus of leaders -- as well as research by leading global think tanks like London's Chatham House -- have refuted the "debt trap" theory.

In December 2017, unable to repay a huge Chinese loan, Sri Lanka handed its Hambantota port in the south of the island to a Beijing company on a 99-year lease for $1.12 billion.

And the country de faulted on its foreign borrowings in 2022 during a crisis that caused months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.

China is the nation's largest bilateral creditor, its loans accounting for $4.66 billion of the $10.58 billion that Sri Lanka has borrowed from other countries.

Last year, the International Monetary Fund -- the international lender of last resort -- approved a $2.9 billion bailout loan for Sri Lanka. Beijing also agreed to restructure its loans to the country.

And this month, Sri Lanka secured a deal with international bondholders to finalise a prolonged debt restructuring.

SOURCE:AFP
