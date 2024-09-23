WORLD
3 MIN READ
Outrage on social media as German police detain boy with Palestine flag
A pro-Palestine demonstration in Berlin saw police brutally detaining a 10-year-old boy, igniting social media backlash.
Outrage on social media as German police detain boy with Palestine flag
Witnesses reported seeing officers pursue the distraught child through the crowd before apprehending him, leaving onlookers in disbelief. Image source: Instagram@abdullahxbln / Others
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024

The detention of a boy carrying a Palestinian flag by German police during a pro-Palestine protest has sparked a social media fury.

Footage on X on Monday showed several German police officers first chasing a 10-year-old boy as he cried for help and then taking him to a police car after catching him.

Many people on X reacted to the incident, calling it disturbing.

“Berlin police detained a 10-year-old boy for carrying a Palestinian flag. Disturbing, shameful, 2024 Germany," said one user.

“Brave Berlin police arrested the most dangerous child in the city. He wanted to use his flag to overthrow the federal government and declare a Palestinian state,” another user wrote in a sarcastic post.

Unprecedented levels

The demonstration, which aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, has been met with increasing hostility from authorities in Germany, a country that has firmly aligned itself with Israel amid accusations of genocide in Gaza.

Critics argue that the government’s crackdown on pro-Palestine activism has reached unprecedented levels, with police often targeting even the youngest participants.

As the boy was taken away, cries of protest erupted from the crowd, highlighting the growing frustration over the state’s heavy-handed approach to peaceful protests.

Many attendees expressed concerns that such actions set a dangerous precedent, stifling free speech and silencing voices advocating for Palestinian rights.

RECOMMENDED

Terrorising a child

Activists have also called for an investigation into the police’s tactics and demanding the immediate release of the young boy.

Chay Bowes said on X that the German police are once again showcasing the core European values of "freedom of expression" by terrorising and arresting a child. His "crime?" Protesting against the ongoing mass killing of other children.

Another X user wrote, "Germany will never change. We are not in Nazi Germany 1943. This is 2024. 10 years old boy was chased and arrested by Police for waving the Palestinian flag.

RelatedHow German police are terrorising children in pro-Palestine protests

Earlier this month, a study published by an online portal that tracks data on immigration and asylum said that German police practices foster systemic discrimination, with officers routinely engaging in racial profiling and relying on ethnic stereotypes.

The study by Mediendienst Integration comes amid concerns among activists about increasing racism in Germany and the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The findings indicate that officers often rely on racial markers rather than behaviour when conducting proactive patrols.

RelatedGerman police rely on racial markers not behaviour during patrols: study
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry