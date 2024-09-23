At least 356 people, including 24 children and 42 women have been killed and 1,246 wounded in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, the country's Health Ministry has said.

Monday was Lebanon's deadliest day since the end of its brutal 15-year civil war (1975-90), a Lebanese official has said.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said on Monday that Israel was targeting civilians, ambulances, and medical centres.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres was "gravely alarmed" by civilian casualties in Lebanon.

"The secretary-general is gravely alarmed by the escalating situation and the large number of civilian casualties, including children and women." UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it struck 1,300 targets in Lebanon.

The army announced the strikes on the social media platform X, posting a photo of what is said was the military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, approving additional attacks from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

It is one of the most intense barrages of air strikes in nearly one year of fighting "against Hezbollah". Halevi and other Israeli leaders have promised tougher action against Hezbollah in the coming days.

As Israel was carrying out the attacks, Israeli authorities reported a series of air-raid sirens in northern Israel warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.

Heavy strikes