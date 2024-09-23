WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel kills 356, wounds over 1,200 in strikes on Lebanon: ministry
According to a Lebanese official, the death toll is the highest in the country since the end of the civil war in 1990.
Israel kills 356, wounds over 1,200 in strikes on Lebanon: ministry
UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres is "gravely alarmed" by civilian casualties in Lebanon. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024

At least 356 people, including 24 children and 42 women have been killed and 1,246 wounded in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, the country's Health Ministry has said.

Monday was Lebanon's deadliest day since the end of its brutal 15-year civil war (1975-90), a Lebanese official has said.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said on Monday that Israel was targeting civilians, ambulances, and medical centres.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres was "gravely alarmed" by civilian casualties in Lebanon.

"The secretary-general is gravely alarmed by the escalating situation and the large number of civilian casualties, including children and women." UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it struck 1,300 targets in Lebanon.

The army announced the strikes on the social media platform X, posting a photo of what is said was the military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, approving additional attacks from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

It is one of the most intense barrages of air strikes in nearly one year of fighting "against Hezbollah". Halevi and other Israeli leaders have promised tougher action against Hezbollah in the coming days.

As Israel was carrying out the attacks, Israeli authorities reported a series of air-raid sirens in northern Israel warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.

RelatedExploding walkie-talkies in Lebanon: What we know so far

Heavy strikes

RECOMMENDED

Israel earlier on Monday urged residents of southern Lebanon to leave their homes in areas where it warned of "extensive strikes."

It was the first warning of its kind in nearly a year of steadily escalating conflict and came after a cumbersome exchange of fire on Sunday.

Hezbollah launched around 150 rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in retaliation for strikes that killed a top commander and dozens of fighters.

There was no sign of an immediate departure from the villages of southern Lebanon, and the warning left open the possibility that some residents could live in or near targeted structures without knowing they were at risk.

Associated Press journalists in southern Lebanon reported heavy air strikes targeting many areas Monday morning, including some far from the border.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said the strikes hit a forested area in the central province of Byblos, about 130 kilometres north of the Israeli-Lebanese border, for the first time since the exchanges began in October.

No injuries were reported there.

Israel also bombed northeastern Baalbek and Hermel regions, where a shepherd was killed and two family members were wounded, according to the news agency. It said a total of 30 people were wounded in these strikes.

The Lebanese Health Ministry asked hospitals in southern Lebanon and the eastern Beqaa Valley to postpone surgeries that could be done later, as the Israeli military said it would launch more air strikes targeting eastern Lebanon's Beqaa Valley.

"We are preparing for a large-scale and targeted strike in Bekaa Valley," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a media briefing.

RelatedIsrael's 'unlawful use' of white phosphorus stalks Lebanon: rights groups
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry