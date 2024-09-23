Türkiye will submit evidence of Israel's killing of a Turkish-American peace activist in the occupied West Bank to the UN Security Council, ICJ, and ICC.

"We will both bring Aysenur's reports to the United Nations Security Council's agenda, and submit our sister Aysenur's reports and evidence to the International Court of Justice, where the genocide case is continuing," Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc told reporters on Monday.

"We will also submit Aysenur's evidence to the ongoing investigation about Israeli aggressors at the International Criminal Court," he added, without giving a timeline.

Emphasising that Eygi worked to decry the Israeli genocide and defend the rights of oppressed Palestinians, he said: "She took part in a peaceful protest to advocate for human rights. Eygi was a human rights activist, having graduated from a US university this June."

"We will submit reports on Eygi to the UN Security Council. The genocide case is ongoing, and Türkiye has requested to participate," he added.

Tunc also said the Palestinian ambassador to Ankara had visited the Justice Ministry and presented a file on Eygi and Palestine.

Continuing diplomatic efforts

Highlighting ongoing efforts to protect Eygi's rights, Tunc said: "Since October 7 (2023), more than 41,000 innocent people have been martyred in Palestine. Eighty percent of them are women and children.