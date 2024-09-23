The current global order is fraying at the seams, with conflicts raging in different parts of the world.

While Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, Israel has unleashed horror on Palestinians in Gaza, threatening to destabilise the Middle East. Israel is now carrying out deadly air strikes on Lebanon in which hundreds have been killed.

“Israel’s massacres in Gaza have clearly demonstrated once again that the status quo of global governance is unsustainable,” says researcher Mustafa Oztop.

Tel Aviv’s relentless war on the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 41,431 people.

Türkiye, along with a few other countries, have watched with disdain as the five permanent members of the UN Security Council have failed to stop the bloodshed.

The UN’s inability to act against the crisis, particularly after the US single-handedly vetoed a widely backed UN resolution that would have cleared the way for full membership and recognition for Palestine, has raised questions about its efficacy and legitimacy like never before.

As a founding member and one of the UN’s top 20 budget contributors, Türkiye says change is long overdue.

Related International institutions keep trying to save Gaza. The US won't let them

‘The world is bigger than five’

Türkiye has been a leading voice in calling for comprehensive reforms at the UN, advocating for a democratic, transparent, and inclusive global system that challenges the entrenched power of the few. It wants a system that effectively addresses global issues with justice and accountability.

To achieve this, more countries must have a meaningful voice at the UN.

Central to this push for reform is a demand for changes to the UNSC, which President Erdogan has famously criticised with the slogan “The world is bigger than five.”

Türkiye argues that the current structure of the UNSC, which places veto power in the hands of its five permanent members–the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, and Russia–limits the council’s ability to address international crises equitably.

“Under the status quo, the international community and the international system are dominated by the perspectives, interests and decisions of the five permanent members,” and thus cannot produce a fair outcome, Oztop tells TRT World.

The five permanent nations can block any resolution, often at the expense of global justice.

The result is deadlocks that often leave pressing issues unresolved, especially when permanent members have competing interests.

This inherent paralysis has prevented the UN from ensuring security, protecting human rights, upholding international law, providing humanitarian assistance and facilitating solidarity.