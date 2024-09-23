WORLD
UN sustainable development chief backs Türkiye's zero waste initiative
Global Zero Waste Declaration, unveiled at 78th UN General Assembly, seeks to advance sustainable practices worldwide.
The Global Zero Waste Declaration, launched at last year’s UN General Assembly, seeks to promote sustainable practices worldwide./ Photo: AA / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
September 23, 2024

Jeffrey Sachs, president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, has signed the Global Zero Waste Declaration of Goodwill after meeting with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in New York.

The meeting took place on Monday at the Turkish House during Erdogan's visit for the 79th UN General Assembly.

Sachs praised Erdogan’s leadership on the zero waste project. Sachs also highlighted the potential contributions of his own network, which includes 2,000 universities in 150 countries.

He also commended Türkiye’s mediation efforts in global conflicts, such as Ukraine, noting that peace is essential for sustainable development.

Calling for collective global action

Erdogan expressed gratitude for Sachs' support, emphasising their shared vision of a cleaner, more sustainable world.

In a social media post, Erdogan stressed the importance of zero waste initiatives in accelerating progress toward sustainable development goals and called for collective global action toward a just and inclusive future.

In 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became a volunteer for the zero waste initiative by signing the same declaration.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
