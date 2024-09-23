WORLD
2 MIN READ
Military finds over two dozen decomposing bodies in boat off Senegal
The corpses' advanced state of decomposition made the identification process difficult, the Senegalese military says in a statement.
Military finds over two dozen decomposing bodies in boat off Senegal
The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants trying to reach Spain, is one of the world's deadliest. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024

At least 30 decomposing bodies have been found in a boat drifting around 70 kilometres off the coast of Senegal's capital Dakar, the military said.

The navy was informed of the boat's presence on Sunday evening and a patrol boat was immediately deployed to the area, the military said in a statement on Monday.

"So far thirty bodies have been counted," it said, adding that investigations would provide more precise information on the death toll and the boat's origin.

The corpses' advanced state of decomposition made the identification process difficult, it said.

RECOMMENDED

The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants and asylum seekers trying to reach Spain, is one of the world's deadliest.

An unprecedented nearly 5,000 irregular refugees died at sea in the first five months of 2024 trying to reach the Spanish archipelago, migration rights group Walking Borders said in June.

RelatedThe last journey: Senegal beach graves tell tragic story of migrants
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power