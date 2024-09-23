At least 30 decomposing bodies have been found in a boat drifting around 70 kilometres off the coast of Senegal's capital Dakar, the military said.

The navy was informed of the boat's presence on Sunday evening and a patrol boat was immediately deployed to the area, the military said in a statement on Monday.

"So far thirty bodies have been counted," it said, adding that investigations would provide more precise information on the death toll and the boat's origin.

The corpses' advanced state of decomposition made the identification process difficult, it said.