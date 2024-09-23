President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to address a range of critical bilateral and global issues on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Energy security and geopolitical developments are expected to take centre stage in the discussion as economic ties between the two countries continue to evolve, experts say.

Here’s what experts have to say about the meeting.

A pivotal economic partnership

Germany remains Türkiye's largest trading partner within the European Union.

"Türkiye's largest export market, which once accounted for 60 percent of trade and now stands at 40-45 percent, is the European Union. Germany plays the most significant role in this relationship," Professor Husamettin Inac, Head of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Kutahya Dumlupinar University, tells TRT World.

He emphasised the importance of the three million-strong Turkish diaspora in Germany, which acts as a bridge to strengthen economic ties.

However, the relationship between the two countries has its challenges.

"There is no official defence embargo by Germany on Türkiye, but the fact that equipment for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, such as turbines, has been held up in German customs is likely to be raised by Erdogan during the meeting,” As Prof Dr Irfan Kaya Ulger, Head of the Department of International Relations at Kocaeli University's Faculty of Political Science, tells to TRT World.

This underscores the sensitive nature of defence and energy relations between the two nations.

In the context of the ongoing Ukraine War, Germany has been forced to reassess its economic priorities.

"Germany, under pressure from the United States, has suffered significant economic losses. For example, it was required to allocate 100 billion euros to its defence sector and stop purchasing cheap energy from Russia,” says Inac.

The sharp rise in energy prices and the impact of the war have compelled Berlin to seek diversification in its energy sources.

Türkiye's role as an energy transit hub, mainly through the Middle Corridor that connects Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe, is expected to feature prominently in discussions, experts say.

"Germany's top priority now is to secure natural gas from regions like Turkmenistan, with Türkiye playing a critical role in this,” says Inac.

At the same time, Türkiye's rich reserves of rare elements, such as lithium and thorium, are increasingly becoming a strategic interest for Germany.

"Türkiye, which holds one of the world's largest reserves of rare elements, has shifted its focus from China to Europe for collaboration," says Inac.

Defence and diplomatic challenges

Despite strong economic ties, tensions between the two nations persist in the spheres of geopolitics and defence.

Complications such as the failure to deliver Eurofighter jets and issues surrounding the F-16s and F-35 programmes have created friction.

Germany's support for groups like the PKK and its proxies has further strained ties.