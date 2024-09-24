This week, world leaders will gather in New York for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in the United States and is set to make some big asks during his speech at the UNGA.

He will also present a "victory plan" on the Ukraine-Russia war to US President Joe Biden, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and Congress.

As Ukraine continues to lose ground to Russia in the two-and-a-half year war, prospects of escalation between Moscow and NATO remain high.

Pressure is mounting from NATO defence chiefs on Washington to loosen restrictions on Ukraine so the country can fire long-range missiles deep inside Russian territory. The head of NATO's military committee recently justified the potential strikes as Ukraine's "legal and military right."

Despite resistance from Washington,NATO said it is open to exploring possibilities with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin warns of a direct NATO-Russia war, here is why the West should urgently rethink its support for long-range strikes.

Risk of direct confrontation

United States and British-supplied missiles to Ukraine could raise threat perceptions in Moscow, and push NATO to the brink of a wider conflict.

From Moscow's perspective, there is limited incentive to exercise restraint if its air bases, launch sites and weapon storage facilitiesbecome vulnerable to Ukraine's reach. The strikes would also mark a drastic increase in Ukraine's destructive capabilities since the war began, and carry the explicit approval of major NATO states involved in missile manufacturing.

This is important because so far, NATO has avoided any indication of overt participation in the conflict, fearing such a move could antagonise Russia. And yet, mandatory missile approval from the United Kingdom, France, Italy and the US could prompt a shift in strategy, and push the Russia-NATO trust deficit to a tipping point.

This approach seems risky, particularly at a time when cross-border attacks continue to escalate. Putin couldclaim NATO is at war with Russia, prompting Moscow to use more powerful weapons that change "the very nature" of the ongoing war.

"If something like this happens, Russia will give a tough response using more powerful weapons. No one should have any illusions about this," warned Vyacheslav Volodin, a close Putin ally and member of his Security Council.

The Russian president also has a point to prove on his war "red lines."

Since its onset, Putin warned of devastating consequences for nations that threatened Russian sovereignty, and vowed to use all possible means to protect Russia's territorial integrity, including nuclear means.

Though those threats haven't materialised so far, the stakes for Moscow are different this time. Putin has already ordered an increase in Russia's military strength and has vowed to tackle an "extremely hostile environment" on Russia's western borders. All this comes as the UK approves Storm Shadow cruise missiles for Ukraine, a move that could be seen as a threat multiplier for Moscow.

Narrowing window for peace talks