WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Atrocities' in Palestine's Gaza 'must end': Top UN officials
The UN has long protested obstacles to getting aid into Gaza and distributing it amid Israeli attacks war, as nearly 300 humanitarian aid workers have been killed.
'Atrocities' in Palestine's Gaza 'must end': Top UN officials
Since Israel launched its war on Gaza last October, it has killed nearly 41,500 Palestinians and wounded more than 95,000 more, mostly women and children. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2024

Leading United Nations officials have demanded "an end to the appalling human suffering and humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza nearly one year into Israel's war on the besieged enclave

"These atrocities must end," they said in a statement on Monday, signed by the heads of UN agencies that include UNICEF and the World Food Programme along with other aid groups as world leaders gathered in New York for the annual UN General Assembly.

"Humanitarians must have safe and unimpeded access to those in need," they said.

"We cannot do our jobs in the face of overwhelming need and ongoing violence."

The UN has long complained of obstacles to getting aid into Gaza and distributing it amid Israeli attacks.

RelatedIsraeli protesters block aid convoy headed to Gaza, throw food on road

Healthcare 'decimated'

RECOMMENDED

Nearly 300 humanitarian aid workers, more than two-thirds of them UN staff, have been killed.

"The risk of famine persists with all 2.1 million residents still in urgent need of food and livelihood assistance as humanitarian access remains restricted," the UN officials said.

"Healthcare has been decimated. More than 500 attacks on health care have been recorded in Gaza."

Since Israel launched its war on Gaza last October, it has killed nearly 41,500 Palestinians and injured more than 95,000 more, mostly women and children.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged enclave, where millions of Palestinians are displaced, facing famine and acute shortages of medical aid and other essentials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five