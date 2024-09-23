Norway has lifted its restrictions on defence exports to Türkiye. It marks a significant turning point in Norway-Türkiye relations, as well as a shift in the Scandinavian country’s defence policy. The decision reflects a broader realignment of international views on Türkiye’s evolving role within NATO and the security of the wider region.

Announced after a phone call between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, the lifting of the embargo underscores both nations’ intent to strengthen ties. The update was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli, further emphasising the diplomatic significance of the move.

The embargo was imposed in 2019, when Norway, alongside other European nations, restricted defence exports to Türkiye in response to Operation Peace Spring, an anti-terror intervention by Türkiye in northern Syria. Western governments condemned the operation. For Türkiye, however, these restrictions were seen as inconsistent with NATO’s collective security framework, a point raised repeatedly in diplomatic circles.

During their phone call, Fidan expressed relief at the Norwegian decision, viewing the restrictions as a violation of NATO’s “spirit of alliance”. Norway’s shift is seen in Türkiye as a recognition of the complex security challenges the country faces on its borders and a potential harbinger of further thawing in relations with other NATO allies.

Evolving geopolitical calculations

The decision to reverse the embargo is not just about warming bilateral ties but reflects wider geopolitical considerations.

“Norway’s decision to lift its defence industry embargo on Türkiye stems from several key factors. The most significant reason is tied to the NATO memberships of Finland and Sweden,” says Yusuf Alabarda, a prominent defence analyst, to TRT World.

Alabarda argues that the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO has encouraged Norway to reconsider its regional alliances and consolidate unity. The embargo’s removal, he contends, makes diplomatic and strategic sense given the new Scandinavian bloc’s desire for smoother relations with Türkiye, a critical player on NATO’s southern flank.

Lifting the restrictions opens the door to renewed defence cooperation between Norway and Türkiye, particularly in technology and aerospace. With Türkiye’s defence industry expanding rapidly, the Scandinavian nation is positioning itself to capitalise on growing trade opportunities.

“Türkiye’s role in the region has always been important for NATO, but this decision is primarily about trade,” says Karsten Friis, a research professor at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs. Friis believes the thaw could unlock fresh markets for Norwegian companies in Türkiye, potentially deepening political ties as economic cooperation grows.

According to the Norwegian government, defence exports from Oslo to Ankara stood at nearly $4 million in 2018 but dropped roughly to $1 million in 2020 due to the restrictions.

While Norway’s defence industry is not vast, it offers niche technologies that could appeal to Türkiye, particularly in aviation. Joint ventures in the aerospace sector—including collaborations on Türkiye’s Kaan and Hurjet aircraft—are likely avenues of partnership.