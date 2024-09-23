Iran's new president has accused Israel of seeking regional war, as he attempted to cast Tehran as restrained and appealed to the West for talks on flashpoint issues.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, inaugurated in late July as a reformist, was visiting the United Nations as Israel steps up strikes in Lebanon following a wave of explosions on handheld communication devices.

"We know more than anyone else that if a larger war were to erupt in the Middle East, it would not benefit anyone throughout the world. It is Israel that seeks to create this wider conflict," Pezeshkian told a roundtable with journalists in New York.

Pezeshkian whose hardline predecessor died in a helicopter crash took office with calls for a better relationship with the West.

But tensions immediately soared as the visiting political chief of Hamas, was assassinated in an operation in Tehran widely attributed to Israel.

Pezeshkian alluded to appeals from the West for Iran not to retaliate so as not to jeopardise US efforts for a ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza.

"We tried to not respond. They kept telling us we are within reach of peace, perhaps in a week or so," he said.

"But we never reached that elusive peace. Every day Israel is committing more atrocities and killing more and more people old, young, men, women, children, hospitals, other facilities," he said.

He did not reply directly when asked if Iran would now respond more directly to Israel.

"We always keep hearing, well, Hezbollah fired a rocket. If Hezbollah didn't even do that minimum, who would defend them?" he said.

"Curiously enough, we keep being labeled as the perpetrator of insecurity. But look at the situation for where it is."

Pezeshkian accused Western powers of double standards by saying that violence "by one side is legitimate self-defence but it's terrorism and murder by the other."