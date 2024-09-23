The United States is sending a small number of additional troops to the Middle East after Israel's deadly strikes on Lebanon, the Pentagon has said, declining to specify the precise number or mission of the deployed forces.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional US military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region," Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters.

After almost a year of war in Gaza, Israel is shifting its focus to its northern frontier.

Israel's military on Monday launched deadly strikes in Lebanon's south, eastern Beqaa valley and the northern region near Syria.

Experts question whether Iran would stay on the sidelines if Hezbollah's existence were threatened and say US troops could also find themselves targeted throughout the Middle East if a regional war breaks out.

