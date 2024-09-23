It is "important" to take steps that serve peace against "Israel's aggression that threatens regional security", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Erdogan and Pezeshkian held a closed-door meeting on Monday at the Turkish House to discuss bilateral relations, Israel's attacks on Palestine and Lebanon, and well as regional and global developments.

The international community must raise its voice more on the basis of international law, diplomacy, and human rights "to end the violence that Israel is committing in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories as soon as possible," Erdogan told Pezeshkian, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"Türkiye is enhancing its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in the Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, where Israeli massacres are taking place," he added.